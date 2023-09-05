Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report issued on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

RRGB has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RRGB stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.16. The stock has a market cap of $165.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.91.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc purchased 61,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $627,326.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,097,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 61,024 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $627,326.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,663,180 shares in the company, valued at $17,097,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart acquired 25,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $256,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 409,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,463.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 750.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 334.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

