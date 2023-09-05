Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Boosted by Zacks Research

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTI. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.80 to $23.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.31.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 4.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 166,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 216,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

TechnipFMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

