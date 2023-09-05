Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Cut by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.44 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $107.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $66.17 and a twelve month high of $107.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.23 EPS.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $44,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

