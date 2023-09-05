Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.22. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $12.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup set a $450.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $404.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $277.50 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

