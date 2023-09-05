Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Issued By Zacks Research

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

MSI stock opened at $283.68 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $212.76 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.41.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $197,322,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after buying an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337,759 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

