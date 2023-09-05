Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

TITN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 90.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

