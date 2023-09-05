Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered by Analyst

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 85.57% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.