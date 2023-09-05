Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bank of Montreal Issued By Cormark (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.58.

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE BMO opened at C$117.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$119.83. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$111.18 and a 1 year high of C$137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total value of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.57%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.