Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 31st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 843,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 90,508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,395,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 71.39%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

