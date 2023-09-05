Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Thursday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $33.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.13. Genesco has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $421.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 1.98.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.38. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 791,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 93,708 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Genesco by 98.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genesco by 60.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Genesco by 339.0% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $253,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,949. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

