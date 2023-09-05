Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $199.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,853,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $118,223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $212.36 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.17. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

