Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $162.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.64.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,165,000 after purchasing an additional 509,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $55,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $138.96 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $120.29 and a one year high of $153.35. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 18.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

