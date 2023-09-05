Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Omnicom Group Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Omnicom Group in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.17. The consensus estimate for Omnicom Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicom Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $61.85 and a one year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

