Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Emeren Group Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SOL)

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Emeren Group in a report released on Friday, September 1st. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Emeren Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Emeren Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price target on Emeren Group from $9.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Emeren Group Trading Down 5.5 %

SOL stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Emeren Group has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 75,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $271,641.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,135,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,248,692.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 486,925 shares of company stock worth $1,738,158. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Company Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

See Also

