Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $113.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

SAIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Science Applications International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,783,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,951,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 506,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,184,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAIC opened at $119.02 on Friday. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $87.93 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.