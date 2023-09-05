Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $119.02 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $87.93 and a 1-year high of $123.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

