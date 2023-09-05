SecureWorks (SCWX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. SecureWorks has set its FY 2024 guidance at -$0.43–$0.34 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at -$0.17–$0.15 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $94.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. On average, analysts expect SecureWorks to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SecureWorks Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCWX opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 27,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 50,870 shares of company stock valued at $347,934 over the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

