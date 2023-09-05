Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,958.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.45 ($37.36).
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.71) to GBX 3,268 ($41.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.26) to GBX 2,750 ($34.73) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.89) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.36) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHEL
Shell Price Performance
Shell Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 3,209.88%.
About Shell
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.