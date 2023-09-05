Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives GBX 2,958.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,958.45 ($37.36).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($35.99) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($36.71) to GBX 3,268 ($41.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,950 ($37.26) to GBX 2,750 ($34.73) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.89) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,800 ($35.36) to GBX 2,700 ($34.10) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

SHEL opened at GBX 2,444.50 ($30.87) on Friday. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,149.45 ($27.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,365.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,381.79. The company has a market cap of £162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 754.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 3,209.88%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

