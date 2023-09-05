Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Smartsheet to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMAR stock opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Smartsheet by 130.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

