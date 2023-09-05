Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,721.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,721.25 ($47.00).
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SXS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,265 ($53.86) price objective on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($41.68) to GBX 3,100 ($39.15) in a report on Monday, July 17th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 5,968.99%.
In other Spectris news, insider Andrew Heath bought 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,454 ($43.62) per share, with a total value of £99,233.42 ($125,326.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,882 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,962 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
