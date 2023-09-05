Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:SPLP opened at $44.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Steel Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $960.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 7,071 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $162,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 138,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 10,028 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $231,847.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,374,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $401,840. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
