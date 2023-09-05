StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

