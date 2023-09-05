StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.78. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
