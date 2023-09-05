StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
