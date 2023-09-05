StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

