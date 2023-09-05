StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.
Institutional Trading of Avalon
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Energy
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.