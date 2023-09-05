StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

