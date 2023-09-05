StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.47.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.