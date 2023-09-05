StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $19.47.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

About Oragenics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

