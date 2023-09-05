StockNews.com Lowers Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4 %

CW stock opened at $208.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 and have sold 6,948 shares valued at $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $67,673,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,418,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,957,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

