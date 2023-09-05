SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SIVB opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $597.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

