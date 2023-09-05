Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Receives $11.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

VIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 65.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,523,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,466,000 after buying an additional 5,346,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 962.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,672,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after buying an additional 5,138,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 90.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,036,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after buying an additional 2,859,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,372,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 622.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,749,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,339 shares during the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIV opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $9.28.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0273 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.15%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

