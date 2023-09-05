Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a report issued on Friday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LE stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $242.99 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 3.03. Lands’ End has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $323.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.40 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the second quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 463,900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

