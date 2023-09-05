Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Express in a research note issued on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($11.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($11.20). The consensus estimate for Express’ current full-year earnings is ($31.80) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Express’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($33.45) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($8.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($9.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Express Stock Performance

NYSE:EXPR opened at $9.71 on Monday. Express has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Express

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Articles

