The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) will be announcing its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $82.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,638,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 365,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,177,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 364,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DSGX

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.