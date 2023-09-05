The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives $338.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $338.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $333.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

