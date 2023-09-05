The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $26.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vita Coco by 66.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vita Coco by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vita Coco by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 0.07. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.26%. Analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

