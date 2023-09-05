TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $10.18.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

