Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) will announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Toro has set its FY23 guidance at $4.70-4.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.70-$4.80 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99. Toro has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $117.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 36.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 4.2% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

