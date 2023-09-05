Torrid (CURV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 07/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Torrid has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.16 million. Torrid had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Torrid to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Torrid stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $5.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Torrid in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Torrid from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

