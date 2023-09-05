TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

TCON stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCON. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.