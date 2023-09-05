Transcontinental (TCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.40 million.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

About Transcontinental

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 4th.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

