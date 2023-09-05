Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Trinseo stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). The business had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,257,000 after purchasing an additional 348,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 343,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 333,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $7,310,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 739,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 306,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

