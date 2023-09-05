Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) will release its 06/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect Tsakos Energy Navigation to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

NYSE:TNP opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 518,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 447,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 404,801 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.