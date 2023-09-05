Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

UI opened at $177.28 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $152.50 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

