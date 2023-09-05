Verint Systems (VRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 6th. Analysts expect Verint Systems to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Verint Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $2.65-$2.65 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Verint Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average of $36.06.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,326. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after purchasing an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,668,000 after purchasing an additional 242,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,829,000 after acquiring an additional 132,891 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

