voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

VJET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Shares of voxeljet stock opened at $1.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. voxeljet has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

