voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
VJET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on voxeljet from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on voxeljet from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.
View Our Latest Research Report on VJET
voxeljet Trading Down 1.7 %
About voxeljet
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than voxeljet
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.