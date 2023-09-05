Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $23.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,907,403,000 after buying an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,628,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $559,230,000 after buying an additional 59,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,807,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $449,218,000 after buying an additional 2,373,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,702,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,416 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.