Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.55 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.02%.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers marine power products, such as engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions, including bridge infrastructure solutions, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services, future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage solutions, and optimization technology solutions.

