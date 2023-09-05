Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will announce its 06/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.09). Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Waterdrop has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of -1.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

