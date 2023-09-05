Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after acquiring an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 52.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,318,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 4,397.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,974,000 after buying an additional 356,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,857,000.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.