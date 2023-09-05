Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $38.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.19.

Range Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.36 on Friday. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

