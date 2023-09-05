Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Whitecap Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Whitecap Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

WCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$12.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of WCP opened at C$11.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.59.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$873.40 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.71%.

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,992.88. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

