WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $964.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 7.1% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WPP by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in WPP by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WPP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,214,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

